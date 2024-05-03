Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in American Tower by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 238,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,281,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

