Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CM. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,440 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,234,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,415,000 after acquiring an additional 633,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,841,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,634,000 after acquiring an additional 544,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,153,000 after acquiring an additional 476,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE CM opened at $47.31 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.6634 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

