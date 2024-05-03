Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ross Stores by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,077,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 165,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $127.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

