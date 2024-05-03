Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Critical Survey

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $184.13 million 3.49 $83.84 million $2.29 7.57 MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 3.07 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 45.54% 11.32% 5.08% MGT Capital Investments -1,888.47% -202.89% -598.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.36%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

