Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 18,313 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

