Critical Comparison: Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) versus PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autonomix Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$3.11 million N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 23.30 -$105.90 million ($2.24) -27.56

Autonomix Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Autonomix Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.83%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Autonomix Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autonomix Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics -77.75% -46.59% -30.63%

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Autonomix Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

