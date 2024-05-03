Critical Comparison: Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) & Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and Peraso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Peraso $13.75 million 0.14 -$16.80 million ($26.08) -0.05

Peraso has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Designs.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Designs and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peraso has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,862.96%. Given Peraso’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Peraso -122.15% -172.90% -108.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peraso beats Sigma Designs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

