Critical Contrast: Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) and Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and Paladin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 7.44% 16.57% 4.83% Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Amplifon has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paladin Energy has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paladin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amplifon and Paladin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paladin Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplifon and Paladin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.23 billion 3.26 $188.09 million $0.78 41.28 Paladin Energy $4.70 million 6,304.02 -$10.57 million N/A N/A

Amplifon has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Summary

Amplifon beats Paladin Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Ltd was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

