CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.740-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $401.17 million, a P/E ratio of 582.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 5,066.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

