Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.01.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

