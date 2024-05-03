Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $280.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

