CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE) Insider Robert Kirkby Buys 26,709 Shares

CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby acquired 26,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,914.08 ($37,575.78).

CVC Income & Growth EUR Price Performance

LON:CVCE opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday. CVC Income & Growth EUR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 million and a PE ratio of 19.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.94.

Get CVC Income & Growth EUR alerts:

CVC Income & Growth EUR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. CVC Income & Growth EUR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,000.00%.

CVC Income & Growth EUR Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth EUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth EUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.