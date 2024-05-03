CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 10754423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $2,692,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

