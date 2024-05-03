Cwm LLC Acquires 1,891 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 0.7 %

PG&E stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.