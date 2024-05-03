Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $136.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

