Cwm LLC Buys 302 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in Dover by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 18,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Dover’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

