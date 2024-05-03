Cwm LLC Buys 435 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

