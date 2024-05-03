Cwm LLC Invests $324,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000.

NYSEARCA FELG opened at $28.65 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

