Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 38,253 CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.67% of CervoMed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CervoMed stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. CervoMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

CRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurogenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

