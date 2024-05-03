Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 38,253 CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.67% of CervoMed at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
CervoMed Price Performance
Shares of CervoMed stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. CervoMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CervoMed Company Profile
CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurogenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.
