Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $25.44 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 254.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

