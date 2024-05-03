Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,329,000 after buying an additional 419,838 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,062,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,867,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

