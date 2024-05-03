CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberArk Software in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.85). The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.96.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -144.16 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.45.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $887,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

