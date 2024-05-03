Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTH opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4,506.97% and a negative net margin of 1,864.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund VI Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

