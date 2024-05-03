DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marine Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Marine Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Marine Products stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $394.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.26. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Marine Products by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

