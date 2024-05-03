DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marine Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Marine Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.
Marine Products Price Performance
Marine Products stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $394.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.26. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $17.81.
Marine Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.
About Marine Products
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
