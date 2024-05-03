DA Davidson Comments on Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE stock opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,167,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

