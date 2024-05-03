DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $209,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

