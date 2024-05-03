DA Davidson Trims Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Target Price to $15.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

BMRC opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $247.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.88. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

