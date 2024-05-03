Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,179,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,259,571 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $12.43.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,602,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.46.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.49%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

