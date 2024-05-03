Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,179,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,259,571 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $12.43.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dana
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana
Dana Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.46.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dana Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.49%.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dana
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.