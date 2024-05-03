Daniel Sharp Acquires 250,000 Shares of Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC) Stock

Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Sharp bought 250,000 shares of Alcidion Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,552.63).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
