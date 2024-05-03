Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DARE. Brookline Capital Management cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Dawson James lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

