Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 483.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR opened at $42.64 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

