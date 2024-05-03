Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $69.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.