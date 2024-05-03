David A. Viniar Sells 5,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GS opened at $432.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $433.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,388,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,572,000 after buying an additional 127,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

