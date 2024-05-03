David Rimmington Sells 24,902 Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider David Rimmington sold 24,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.17), for a total value of £62,753.04 ($78,825.57).

Shares of LON CSN opened at GBX 251 ($3.15) on Friday. Chesnara plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.70 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.64). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.30. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The firm has a market cap of £378.63 million, a PE ratio of -738.24 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,058.82%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

