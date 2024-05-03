Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs to Market Perform

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

DCPH has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCPH

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.