Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.60 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

