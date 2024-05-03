Decisive Dividend (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

