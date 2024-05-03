Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 580837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Deluxe Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $947.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.80 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

