Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.08. Denison Mines shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 3,892,960 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 41.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 73.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

