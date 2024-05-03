Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) vs. GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Head to Head Review

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Denny’s and GEN Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Denny's alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 3 3 0 2.50 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Denny’s presently has a consensus target price of $11.42, suggesting a potential upside of 41.65%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.19%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Denny’s.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 5.27% -66.19% 6.62% GEN Restaurant Group 2.46% 20.27% 2.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Denny’s and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.1% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Denny’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denny’s and GEN Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $463.92 million 0.92 $19.94 million $0.43 18.74 GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.79 $8.41 million N/A N/A

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Summary

Denny’s beats GEN Restaurant Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.