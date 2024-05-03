Desjardins Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

EQX opened at C$7.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.08. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.79.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.