Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DM. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 41.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 395,373 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

