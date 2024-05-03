Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $82.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.23.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Centene by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,878,000 after acquiring an additional 385,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centene by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after acquiring an additional 408,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

