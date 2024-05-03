Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $200.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Woodward stock opened at $167.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average is $139.10. Woodward has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Woodward by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Woodward by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 316,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

