Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

