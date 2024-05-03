DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

