Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 3,640 at Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,550 ($44.59) to GBX 3,640 ($45.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($36.43) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,058 ($38.41).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,728.50 ($34.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The company has a market capitalization of £60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,831.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,869.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,885.57. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,676 ($33.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,694.50 ($46.41).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,392.79). Also, insider Karen Blackett acquired 702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($24,919.63). Insiders have purchased 1,002 shares of company stock worth $2,839,892 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

