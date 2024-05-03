Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $188.23.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.