Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 146.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

