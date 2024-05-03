Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $36.57

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.57, but opened at $38.60. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 4,975,082 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

